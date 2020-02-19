Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 195,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

PMT remained flat at $$23.47 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

