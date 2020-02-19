Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hill International were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 666,760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 175,558 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hill International during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

HIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,005. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

