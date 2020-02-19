Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vedanta by 548.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 410,329 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEDL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 6,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vedanta Ltd has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

