Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

