Ruff Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

