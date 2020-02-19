RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

