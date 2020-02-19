RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,524.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

