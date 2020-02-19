RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,113 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $125.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

