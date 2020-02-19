RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 29.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 234,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 33.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 741,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 234,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203,411. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

