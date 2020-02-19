RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 72,785 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 229.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Total by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 in the last ninety days.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 81,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

