RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 10.0% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.8% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

BPR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

