RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 9,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

