Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.21

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 28988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

