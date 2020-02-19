Royce & Associates LP Sells 77,052 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,052 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.76% of Movado Group worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,102. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.