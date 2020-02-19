Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 18,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,935. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.