Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.98% of UFP Technologies worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.