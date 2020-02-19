Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,041. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

