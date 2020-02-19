Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.05% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SALT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.24. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

SALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

