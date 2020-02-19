Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,089 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of Vera Bradley worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,669. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.