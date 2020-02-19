Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.86% of Collectors Universe worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

CLCT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,234. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

