Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. 82,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.