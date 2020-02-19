Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

EPC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,758. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

