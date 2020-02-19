Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,826 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,826 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

JLL traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,928. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

