Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,824 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 124,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

