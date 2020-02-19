Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 174,382 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HMS were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HMS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 6,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,268. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

