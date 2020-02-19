Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,682 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 5,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,233. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

