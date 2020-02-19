Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,149 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. 44,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,884. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.