Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.43 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 87.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 231.01, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

