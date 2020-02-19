Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 709,599 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2,965.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 92,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 170,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

