Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,505 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 675.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.42. 435,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,016. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

