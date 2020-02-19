RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

RLJ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,498. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

