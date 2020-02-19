Rimbit (RBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Rimbit has a market cap of $60,002.00 and $47.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.