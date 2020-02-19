Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,157 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kemper were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kemper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 36,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Kemper’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

