Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,788 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

THC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,212. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

