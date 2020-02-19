Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 1,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.06. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

