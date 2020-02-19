Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 589.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PRSP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 238,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,178. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

