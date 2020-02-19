Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.64 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $15,313,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

