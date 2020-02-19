Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,836,345. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.47. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

