Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.23 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 50,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

