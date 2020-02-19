Rhumbline Advisers Buys 636 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

