Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,129 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackbaud by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 317.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

