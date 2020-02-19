Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 1,250 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $20,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $20,687.50.

Shares of RTRX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 185,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,426. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

