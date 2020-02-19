Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.