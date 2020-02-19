Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,103. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

