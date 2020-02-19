Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,462. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

