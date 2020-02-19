Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

ROIC stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

