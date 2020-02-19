Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $506.82

Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.82 and traded as low as $485.00. Restore shares last traded at $488.50, with a volume of 75,986 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on RST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 562 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock has a market cap of $615.75 million and a P/E ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 455.77.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

