Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.97 and last traded at $252.35, approximately 466,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 638,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $1,744,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467 in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

