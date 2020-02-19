Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after buying an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.