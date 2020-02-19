Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RCII opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.40. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

